Tel Aviv assures assistance to family of OFW slain in conflict

ISRAELI Consul Moti Cohen (right) personally condoles with the family of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Loreta Alacre during his visit to her wake in Barangay Cadiz Viejo, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Thursday, October 26. (Photo courtesy of Bilis Cadiz)

Israeli Consul Moti Cohen arrived in the country to personally condole with the family of Alacre in her wake in Sitio Camay-an, Barangay Cadiz Viejo, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Thursday, October 26.

Cohen, in a media interview, said that Alacre’s family is entitled to many benefits from the Israel government, such as health, housing, mobility, and education. He said that her family will get the same benefits in full as an Israeli citizen. “We don’t make any difference between an Israeli citizen and an OFW,” Cohen added.He, however, could not tell how long will it take to process the benefits for Alacre’s family but he assured them that they will facilitate it. headtopics.com

Cohen read the letter of Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, to Alacre’s family delivering a message of sympathy and condolences for her death in the hands of Hamas. Fluss affirmed that her family will receive benefits from the Israel Social Security Institute.

Cohen paid a courtesy call to Cadiz City officials led by Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. who expressed his deep gratitude for visiting them and the Alacre family. Escalante said that it is very heartwarming to know that the Israelis made an effort to personally visit the Alacre family. headtopics.com

Alacre, 49, was a caregiver in Tel Aviv for about 15 years. She was attending a music festival near the boundary of the Gaza Strip on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel. A breadwinner of her family, Alacre was the first Filipino casualty whose remains were transported to the Philippines.

