Biden: US commitment to PH defense is “ironclad”

Biden: ‘Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty’
U.S. President Joe Biden reiterates his country’s ‘ironclad’ defense commitment to the Philippines, days after China’s ‘dangerous maneuvers’ led to collisions with Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.The Quezon City Police District file a complaint against a man accused of uploading the viral video of cops stopping traffic along Commonwealth Avenue, allegedly for Vice President Sara Duterte.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says at least three Filipinos remain in Gaza City, even as Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave intensify.After a historic Asian Games run by national team stars, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. doubles the cash incentive of the Filipino medalists.It's Showtime host Vice Ganda airs his frustrations against Philippine Airlines on X, after his flight back to Manila was delayed and overbooked.
Philippines Headlines
