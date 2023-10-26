Biden: US commitment to PH defense is “ironclad”

Biden: ‘Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty’

U.S. President Joe Biden reiterates his country's 'ironclad' defense commitment to the Philippines, days after China's 'dangerous maneuvers' led to collisions with Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says at least three Filipinos remain in Gaza City, even as Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave intensify.

Biden: US defense commitment to PH 'ironclad'WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Wednesday after collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea that the US defense commitment to the Philippines is 'ironclad.' 'Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,' Biden told reporters. Read more ⮕

