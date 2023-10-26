Manhunt after 16 killed in US mass shooting

LEWISTON, United States - Police in the US state of Maine waged a sprawling manhunt Thursday for a gunman who killed at least 16 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America.
A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. A massive manhunt was under way on October 26 for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Police said a man named Robert Card -- seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle with an extended clip as he walked into the bowling alley in Lewiston -- should be considered armed and dangerous.
One survivor whose name was not given told CNN he was 15 feet (5 meters) from the gunman when he opened fire. He thought at first it was a balloon popping. Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it"a very fluid situation.""We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card," he said.
Police issued photographs of 40-year-old Card at the bowling alley, where he appears calm and composed as he moves through the doorway with his rifle raised. Sauschuck said officers had located a"vehicle of interest" they had been looking for -- a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) -- in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets.The shooting is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing about 60 people.