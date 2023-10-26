US police launch manhunt for gunman who killed at least 22

A massive manhunt was under way Thursday for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded "many" more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year.

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources. Swathes of Lewiston were locked down, with businesses urged to shutter and people ordered to shelter in place, as the scourge of horrifying gun violence once again ripped through an American community.

Rescue vehicles rushed in from around central Maine to tend to the wounded, city councilor McCarthy said, and the two Lewiston hospitals "have called in every off-duty staff member that they could to deal with this." headtopics.com

Early on Thursday, armed police were seen guarding the Central Maine Medical Center, where some of the wounded were being treated. Police issued a number of photographs of 40-year-old Card at the bowling alley, where he appears calm and composed as he moves through the doorway with his rifle raised.Sauschuck said officers had located a "vehicle of interest" they had been looking for -- a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) -- in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said she was "aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston." It was unclear if initial reports of shots being fired at a third site, a Walmart distribution center, were accurate.Maine Congressman Jared Golden wrote on social media that "like all Mainers, I'm horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown." headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

UnionBank unveils new credit cardsThe four recently introduced cards include the UnionBank Rewards Card, UnionBank Cash Back Card, UnionBank Miles+ Card, and UnionBank Reserve Card. Read more ⮕

LTO to AllCard: Please drop complaint so card delivery can proceedDrop the case for the benefit of millions of Filipinos, says LTO chief Read more ⮕

NorthPort in ‘active talks’ with Robert Bolick for possible PBA comebackThe Batang Pier management is currently in ‘active talks’ with the camp of Robert Bolick who recently got a release from his Japan B. League team Fukushima Firebonds. Read more ⮕

PBA: Robert Bolick ‘in talks’ to reunite with NorthportAfter the abrupt end of his stint in Japan, Robert Bolick is expected to return to the PBA. Read more ⮕

Central Visayas police on alert vs campaign fees to RedsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Police arrest 5 persons, including a woman, seize P2 million shabu in Bohol drug bustSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕