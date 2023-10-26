At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing; police hunt for the shooter as residents take shelter

A police bulletin identified Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the attack that sent panicked bowlers scrambling behind pins when shots rang out around 7 p.m. Card was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

One bowler, who identified himself only as Brandon, said he heard about 10 shots, thinking the first was a balloon popping. “I was putting on my bowling shoes when when it started. I’ve been barefoot for five hours,” he said.

After the shooting, police, many armed with rifles, took up positions while the city descended into eerie quiet—punctuated by occasional sirens—as people hunkered down at home. The two law enforcement officials said dozens of people also had been wounded. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. headtopics.com

An order for residents and business owners to stay inside and off the streets of the city of 37,000 was extended Wednesday night from Lewiston to Lisbon, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away, after a “vehicle of interest” was found there, authorities said.

