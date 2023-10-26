Vista Residences to join 12th OFW and Family Summit 2023 for financial future, wise investments

Vista Residences, the condo developer of Philippine real estate titan Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc., announces its participation in the highly anticipated 2023, an annual initiative that aims to empower Global Filipinos in achieving their homeownership dreams.

Set to take place on November 10, 2023, at The Tent at Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City, the summit underscores Vista Residences’ commitment to To date, previous summits have discussed income opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures for OFWs, accompanied by engaging raffle draws that featured an array of coveted prizes.

This year, the summit will focus on securing the financial future of OFWs and their families through discussions on wise investments and smart paths to homeownership. Reiterating the company’s profound dedication to the continued prosperity of Global Filipinos, Teresa Tumbaga, Division Head at Vista Residences, states, “Vista Residences genuinely wishes to give back to the country’s hardworking OFWs, who for decades have helped kept the This year, the summit will focus on securing the financial future of OFWs and their families. headtopics.com

The 12th OFW and Family Summit, Tumbaga says, will provide expert guidance and invaluable insights on property investments and financing options. On the other hand, as a frontrunner in the housing sector, Vista Residences, Tumbaga adds, will be around to offer OFWs and their families various opportunities to invest in its condo projects nationwide.

Finally, Tumbaga stresses the role of financial awareness in every Global Filipino’s success. “Vista Residences believes that informed decision-making is the cornerstone of a secure and prosperous future, which is why events like the upcoming summit are very helpful.” headtopics.com

OWWA to finish building house for family of OFW slain in IsraelSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

OFW in Israel texted wife to take care of their kids before he went missingIn his last text message to his wife before he went missing in the conflict-torn Israel, Gelienor Pacheco said, 'Pinasok na kami, hon, ingatan mo yung mga anak natin.' Read more ⮕

Mga natenggang balikbayan box, ipinamahagi sa mga pamilya ng OFWsNagbayad ang mga OFW sa mga overseas forwarder para sa shipping ng kanilang balikbayan box pero ang local deconsolidators ay hindi nabayaran. Read more ⮕

PANOORIN: Mga OFWs sa Israel nanatili sa kanilang trabaho sa gitna ng kaguluhanIbinahagi ng tatlong OFW sa Israel ang kanilang hindi malilimutang karanasan nang magsimula ang kaguluhan doon at inilahad ang kanilang kwento ng katapatan sa ngalan ng kanilang sinumpaang tungkulin Read more ⮕

OWWA to finish building house for family of OFW slain in IsraelSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕