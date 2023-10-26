Swertres 5PM Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto Results

We use cookies to ensure you get the best browsing experience. By continued use, you agree to our privacy policy and accept our use of such cookies. For further information, click FIND OUT MORE.Simply SELECT your lucky numbers AND play it your way, three (3) times a day. FIRST draw STARTS AT 2PM followed BY 5PM AND the evening draws AT 9PM.

SELECT ONE number (FROM 0 TO 9) FROM EACH COLUMN FOR a total of three digits, OR mark the LP (Lucky Pick) box AND let the terminal randomly pick your number. You may also want TO play the Rambolito. SELECT a 3-digit number combination AND the system will automatically permutated AND generate ALL its possible combinations. IF the selected 3-digit combination has NO repeating digits, e.g.123, the number of combinations generated will be six (6). IF the selected 3-digit combination has two (2) repeating digits, e.g. 122, the number of combinations generated will be three (3).

Read more:

gmanews »

Swertres 5PM Results for October 24, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Swertres 5PM winning numbers 8 1 4 Jackpot Prize P 4,500.00 Read more ⮕

Swertres 9PM Results for October 24, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Swertres 9PM winning numbers 2 6 3 Jackpot Prize P 4,500.00 Read more ⮕

Swertres 9PM Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Swertres 9PM winning numbers 5 3 4 Jackpot Prize P 4,500.00 Read more ⮕

Super Lotto 6/49 Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Super Lotto 6/49 winning numbers 34 27 13 38 26 14 Jackpot Prize P 15,840,000.00 Read more ⮕

Lotto 6/42 Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Lotto 6/42 winning numbers 33 04 37 27 16 35 Jackpot Prize P 23,994,560.20 Read more ⮕

6D Lotto Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 6D Lotto winning numbers 0 1 7 3 5 1 Jackpot Prize P 477,081.20 Read more ⮕