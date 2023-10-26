Lincoln, US gymnast, Douglas mentee, wins gold in floor at Pan Am Games

A member of the US gymnastics gold-winning team in Santiago, the 17-year-old newcomer is expected to get a push from the result in Santiago to make it to the Paris Olympics next year.

“It has been quite a year,” Lincoln said after winning gold. “I have to keep it up, there’s so many great athletes out there. Being part of this team is a privilege, I think I have already learned that from some of the best.”

Lincoln, who did not compete at the world championship earlier this month, beat two favorites to win the title, adding 14.233 points. Her compatriot Kayla DiCello, the Pan American all-around champion, and Brazilian Flávia Saraiva shared the silver, with both scoring 13.733 points. headtopics.com

In August, Lincoln got the silver medal on the floor exercise at the US Classic, tied with Joscelyn Roberson. She later finished second in the US National Gymnastics Championships, with only superstar Simone Biles in front of her.

Lincoln’s history with Douglas, the three-time Olympic gold-medalist, started on the TV program “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.” In disguise, the veteran gymnast helped three young athletes seeking to reach her success, including the newly crowned Pan American champion. The two later became friends. headtopics.com

The floor exercise gold medal in the continent’s largest multisports event is a big push for Lincoln, who started in gymnastics at age 5. Now 17, she spends more than 30 hours a week training. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, one of the stars of the Pan American Games, chose not to compete in the floor exercise. Earlier Wednesday, the last day of artistic gymnastics in Santiago, she won her second gold medal in the balance-beam competition.

