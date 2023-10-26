6D Lotto Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto Results

We use cookies to ensure you get the best browsing experience. By continued use, you agree to our privacy policy and accept our use of such cookies. For further information, click FIND OUT MORE.IN a play slip, SELECT ONE (1) number FROM 0 TO 9 IN EACH of the 6 COLUMNS IN ANY panel. OR simply tell the lotto teller your numbers AND how much you want TO play. You can also go FOR the Lucky Pick (LP), IF you DO NOT have ANY numbers IN mind.

Ticket cost may vary based ON the play amount marked. Mark the desired play amount ON the AMT column. Minimum play amount IS 10.00 per 6 number combination but you may play more THAN 10.00 per combination.

TO play the same numbers FOR consecutive draws, just mark the number of draws you want TO play IN the DRAW panel. You can play 2 up TO 6 consecutive draws.

