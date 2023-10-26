Lotto 6/42 Results for October 26, 2023 | Lotto Results

We use cookies to ensure you get the best browsing experience. By continued use, you agree to our privacy policy and accept our use of such cookies. For further information, click FIND OUT MORE.EACH Lotto 6/42 ticket costs 20.00. You may SELECT your own 6-number combination FROM 1 TO 42 ON EACH board OR play Lucky Pick (LP) AND let the computer choose your numbers. TO play WITH the same selected numbers FOR more THAN ONE draw, mark your preferred number of draws you want TO play IN DRAW panel.

SYSTEM play IS also available FOR this game. Simply SELECT the 5R, SYS 7 up TO SYS 12 OPTION IN your playslip TO play your preferred System game AND pay the corresponding amount.

