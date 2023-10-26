Clark’s production and panache make her a women’s basketball ambassador

She was the main draw when she played golf in the pro-am event ahead of the PGA Tour’s nearby John Deere Classic and she greeted thousands of fans at both an IndyCar race and a minor-league baseball game, where a line began forming 10 hours ahead of time and wrapped around the stadium.

Down time, to be sure, has been scarce for Caitlin Clark in the months since she swept national player of the year awards and led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game in women’s basketball. LSU’s win over Iowa set a viewership record and it had fans buzzing in part because of a kerfuffle involving Clark and Tigers star Angel Reese.

“I feel like I was just a freshman and I was playing in front of no one. It was just our families that were sitting over there,” Clark said in an interview with The Associated Press in an otherwise empty Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “Now I play in front of a sold-out arena, everybody screaming at me after games begging for my autograph. Whenever I go out in public, people always know who I am, so it can get tiring at times. headtopics.com

Clark’s statistical achievements are among the greatest in the history of women’s college basketball: 90 straight double-figure scoring games and a 27.3-points-per-game career average with 43 double-doubles and 11 triple-doubles.

The fans love her or hate her for how she carries herself with supreme confidence and can back it up. She said she wouldn’t want it any other way. Those Michael Jordan-like shrugs when she makes a 3 from the logo off the dribble are part of her identity. She’s uber-competitive and thrives on getting into opponents’ heads, whether it’s from wearing them down physically, making a well-timed wisecrack or just being, as she calls it, “feisty. headtopics.com

