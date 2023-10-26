NBA gets help from ‘Sopranos’ actor to promote in-season tournament

The latest marketing move, released Wednesday, is a nearly 2-minute spot featuring actor Michael Imperioli narrating how seven players — Anthony Davis, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Draymond Green — are in a casino plotting to steal the NBA Cup.

That’s the trophy the winner of the tournament finale in Las Vegas gets on Dec. 9. The NBA says the tournament will differ from the norm of early season basketball, with different playing floors and uniforms.

“We’ve launched what we believe is a comprehensive and engaging program to promote this new tournament,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. “We hope these efforts get fans as excited as we are about this new competition.” headtopics.com

Silver spent years proposing a tournament like this, likening it to ones found in soccer. Spoiler alert: The trophy somehow ends up with Imperioli, the mastermind of the planned heist.

Dwight Ramos included in latest NBA promo videoGilas Pilipinas gunner Dwight Ramos was featured in the NBA’s “Everyone’s Game” tip-off campaign. Read more ⮕

'Butterflies' for Wembanyama ahead of NBA debutThe talented 19-year-old is widely regarded as a once-in-a-generation player, tipped to have the same kind of impact on the NBA that LeBron James had when he landed in the league 20 years ago. Read more ⮕

'Butterflies' for Spurs' Wembanyama ahead of NBA debutFrench teenager Victor Wembanyama admitted to having 'butterflies' on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as he prepared to make his regular season NBA debut for the San Antonio Spurs. Read more ⮕

LeBron eyes return to summit as 21st NBA season beckonsLeBron James heads into 21st season in the NBA hungrier than ever as he looks to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a record-breaking 18th championship. Read more ⮕

Jokic dominates with triple-double as Nuggets edge Lakers in NBA season openerNikola Jokic delivered a dominant triple-double performance as the Denver Nuggets launched the defense of their NBA championship crown with a season-opening 119-107 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Read more ⮕

WATCH: Dwight Ramos featured in NBA 2023-2024 season tip-off videoGilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos appears in the extended cut of the NBA's 'Everyone's Game' video campaign as the league enters its 78th season Read more ⮕