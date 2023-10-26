NBA gets help from ‘Sopranos’ actor to promote in-season tournament

The latest marketing move, released Wednesday, is a nearly 2-minute spot featuring actor Michael Imperioli narrating how seven players — Anthony Davis, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Draymond Green — are in a casino plotting to steal the NBA Cup.
That’s the trophy the winner of the tournament finale in Las Vegas gets on Dec. 9. The NBA says the tournament will differ from the norm of early season basketball, with different playing floors and uniforms.
“We’ve launched what we believe is a comprehensive and engaging program to promote this new tournament,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. “We hope these efforts get fans as excited as we are about this new competition.” headtopics.com
Silver spent years proposing a tournament like this, likening it to ones found in soccer. Spoiler alert: The trophy somehow ends up with Imperioli, the mastermind of the planned heist.
Philippines Headlines
Dwight Ramos included in latest NBA promo videoGilas Pilipinas gunner Dwight Ramos was featured in the NBA’s “Everyone’s Game” tip-off campaign. Read more ⮕
'Butterflies' for Spurs' Wembanyama ahead of NBA debutFrench teenager Victor Wembanyama admitted to having 'butterflies' on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as he prepared to make his regular season NBA debut for the San Antonio Spurs. Read more ⮕
Jokic dominates with triple-double as Nuggets edge Lakers in NBA season openerNikola Jokic delivered a dominant triple-double performance as the Denver Nuggets launched the defense of their NBA championship crown with a season-opening 119-107 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Read more ⮕