Senator Tulfo questions DENR secretary's frequent foreign trips

Senator Raffy Tulfo grilled Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyazaga over her frequent foreign trips, citing information from his sources at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Tulfo raised the issue during the Senate plenary deliberations on the agency's proposed 2024 budget. He questioned the purpose and results of the trips, stating that the DENR secretary is a 'jetsetter' and has taken around 13 to 14 foreign trips this year alone.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Senator Grace Poe Faces Backlash for Supporting Senator De Lima's ReleaseThe 'Community Note' tag said that 'Sen. Grace is one of the 16 who voted to oust then-Sen. Leila de Lima during the height of persecution against the senator.' Read:
Source: interaksyon - 🏆 18. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »
Tulfo, Go top Senate preferencesRep. Erwin Tulfo of ACT-CIS party-list and Sen. Bong Go have emerged as the most preferred among potential candidates for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections, a recent survey conducted by the OCTA Research group showed.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »