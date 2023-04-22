The Bitter Truth About NTF-Elcac

Nothing stings like the truth, especially when spoken by a foreigner with all the dispassionate clarity of outsider’s perspective. Last week was one such occasion, when the country’s anti-insurgency task force wound up at the receiving end of a brutal dose of honesty, courtesy of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Ian Fry





NTF-ELCAC: Only 136 of 846 farm-to-market road projects completed in 2022A total of 136, or less than 20%, of the 846 farm-to-market roads under the Barangay Development Program were completed last year, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) said Thursday.

New Marcos appointees at DOF, PH Postal Corp.,NTF-ELCAC namedMalacañang on Thursday, March 30, announced the latest appointees of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to three government agencies and offices—Philippine Philippine Postal Corp., Insurance Commission of the Department of Finance (DOF), and the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) under the Office of the President (OP).

CA upholds dismissal of petition for writ of amparo vs. NTF-ELCAC, othersThe Court of Appeals has affirmed its decision junking the plea of members of the Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA) for a writ of amparo against the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and other law enforcement agencies.

NUPL dismayed by NTF-ELCAC’s ‘hateful’ tags to lawyersThe NUPL expressed its dismay at the “hateful and gratuitous” labels that the NTF-ELCAC allegedly used on its members as it dismissed calls for a probe on the death of couple Benito and Wilma Austria-Tiamzon. | FArgosinoINQ

Solon: Marcos gov’t should rechannel NTF-ELCAC funds to fuel subsidies for Occidental MindoroHouse Deputy Minority leader and ACT Teacher's party-list Rep. France Castro has urged the Marcos administration to rechannel the budget of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) to fund the fuel subsidies for Occidental Mindoro.

ACT Teachers: Workers' freedom of association under threat due to NTF-ELCACHouse Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro on Friday said workers remained under threat despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) 23 which created the Inter-Agency Committee for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers.

