OpenAI Staff Threaten to Quit and Join Microsoft After CEO's Sacking

Hundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit the leading artificial intelligence company on Monday and join Microsoft, deepening a crisis triggered by the shock sacking of CEO Sam Altman. In a fast-moving sequence of events, Altman, who was ousted by the board on Friday, has now been hired by Microsoft where he will take the lead in developing a new advanced AI research team.

In a letter released to media, the vast majority of OpenAI's 770-strong staff suggested they would follow Altman unless the board responsible for his departure resigned. "Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," the letter said. "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join." Among the signatories was Ilya Sutskever, the company's chief scientist and a member of the four-person board who pushed Altman out. "I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions," Sutskever said in a post on X, formally Twitter. "I never meant to harm OpenAI





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 22. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Staff Threaten to Quit and Join MicrosoftHundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit the leading artificial intelligence company on Monday and join Microsoft. They would follow OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, who said he was starting an AI subsidiary at Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 7. / 67,76 Read more »

OpenAI’s ChatGPT suffers outage, DDoS attack suspectedOpenAI's Status page for ChatGPT mentions it was 'dealing with periodic outages due to an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack,' and work to mitigate the issue was ongoing

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Foundry for AI by Rackspace Partners with Straits Interactive to Launch AI Data Protection Officer on Microsoft Azure OpenAI ServiceDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

New malware loader GHOSTPULSE uses Microsoft MSIX app packages to evade detectionElastic Security Labs has issued an urgent advisory following their discovery of GHOSTPULSE, a new malware loader that cleverly exploits the MSIX packaging format to infiltrate systems undetected.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Microsoft chief says Russia spreading Middle East disinformationRussia has been spreading 'disinformation' about the situation in the Middle East, the president of Microsoft said Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

Google-parent Alphabet’s cloud division misses revenue estimates, as Microsoft’s cloud boomsGoogle's cloud platform risks falling further behind Microsoft's Azure, and Amazon's AWS services after a relatively weak showing in the third quarter

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »