Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga arrives at the Rancudo Airfield in Pag-Asa Island where she is met by Western Command Commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, Philippine Navy troops and Kalayaan Mayor Roberto Del Mundo.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga recently visited Pag-asa Island, some 500 kilometers off Puerto Princesa. The DENR chief said putting up a biodiversity research facility in the area is part of the DENR’s move to start accounting for the country’s natural wealth and measure the country’s treasure to rev up the so-called blue economy.

During her visit, Yulo-Loyzaga was met by Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo and briefly discussed various initiatives, such as how to bring water supply to residents, boost community resiliency, and working together to protect the ecosystem in Kalayaan. headtopics.com

Yulo-Loyzaga said the planned construction of a research facility aims to institutionalize the presence of the DENR in the biodiversity-rich region. The extensive research to be conducted in the region will be done partnership with the UPMSI.

