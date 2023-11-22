Senate wants diplomatic discussions on WPS, other issues during 31st Annual Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum

The Senate wants diplomatic discussions on the various issues hounding the South China Sea (SCS) during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said. According to Zubiri, he has already instructed his colleagues to “tone down the rhetoric” and “temper the discussions” should the issues hounding the region are taken up, especially when they deliberate about concerns on the West Philippine Sea.

The Senate leader pointed out members of China’s parliamentary are also among the delegates in the APPF. Other delegates will come from Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Canada and other nations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Region. A total of 273 delegates from 18 countries will be participating in the APPF that would be hosted by the Philippine Congress from Nov. 23 to 25, 2023 and which would be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City. “We have to tone down the rhetori





