EU and European Council Support Extension of Philippines' Eligibility in EU GSP+ Trade Mechanism

The European Union and the European Council have expressed their support for a four-year extension on the eligibility of the Philippines in the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (EU GSP+) trade mechanism. The proposal to extend the trading scheme eligibility until 2027 has been supported by the EU Parliament and the European Council. This is good news for tuna exporters and producers of certain manufactured products in the Philippines.





PhilippineStar » / 🏆 7. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU Supports Four-Year Extension of Philippines' Eligibility in GSP+ Trade MechanismThe European Union and the European Council have expressed their support for a four-year extension on the eligibility of the Philippines in the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (EU GSP+) trade mechanism. This is good news for tuna exporters and producers of certain manufactured products in the Philippines.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Blacklist International, RSG Philippines stay alive in MPL PH playoffsIt's down to four as Blacklist International and RSG Philippines survived ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega, respectively, to stay on track for a finals berth in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) Season 12.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippines files protest vs China; envoy no-show at DFAThe Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against China over last Sunday’s “dangerous blocking maneuvers” by its ships that led to one of them “slightly” colliding with a Philippine vessel carrying supplies and provisions for troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

New generation of partnership between the Philippines and the United NationsToday, 24 October, is United Nations Day: 78 years ago, the United Nations Charter entered into force, establishing the world organization that has ever since represented hope and humanity’s best joint efforts towards global unity and solidarity, through fostering peace, security and human rights, and pursuing sustainable and inclusive development...

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

CEMEX Philippines performed in top quartile in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022CEMEX Holdings Philippines, Inc. (CHP), a leading cement manufacturer in the Philippines, achieved a notable performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022, ranking in the 76th percentile of the Construction Materials industry.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »