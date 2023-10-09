EU Supports Four-Year Extension of Philippines' Eligibility in GSP+ Trade Mechanism

The European Union and the European Council have expressed their support for a four-year extension on the eligibility of the Philippines in the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (EU GSP+) trade mechanism. The proposal to extend the trading scheme eligibility until 2027 has been supported by the EU Parliament and the European Council. This is good news for tuna exporters and producers of certain manufactured products in the Philippines.





