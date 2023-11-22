Tabuena and Que to Face Off in Quarterfinals of ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational

Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que secured victories in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, setting up a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown. Tabuena defeated Lloyd Go and Rupert Zaragosa to advance to the Last 8 against Que.





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICTSI’s net income rose to $484.5m in three quartersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational to Showcase Leading Pros and Rising StarsThe ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational will feature the country's top professional golfers and emerging talents competing in a knockout format event. Defending champions Tony Lascuña and Harmie Constantino will face tough challenges from the top-ranked players in the Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Manila Southwoods and ICTSI to Present Ninth PSA CupThe Manila Southwoods and ICTSI will present the ninth edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup at the well-manicured Legends course in Carmona on Friday. This will be the first staging of the event since 2019, with Southwoods and ICTSI lending their support. The 18-hole event will be a day of fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition among golfing members of the PSA and their friends.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Mikha Fortuna Upsets Top Seed in Match Play InvitationalMikha Fortuna defeats top seed Harmie Constantino in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational. Fortuna pulled ahead in the backside start and secured a convincing 5&3 victory.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Que recalls form, fires 68 for joint 17thAngelo Que finally hit form after a long spell, carding a 68 and moving to joint 17th midway through the Volvo China Open now paced by Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Que putts way into early contention in Hong Kong OpenAngelo Que blazed the Hong Kong Golf Club’s surface with near-impeccable putting, coming up with 24 as he fired a four-under 66 and trail Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and Aussie Cameron Smith by three at the start of the Hong Kong Open in Fanling on Thursday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »