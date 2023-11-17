HEAD TOPICS

Biden Reassures Asia-Pacific Economies of American Commitment

ABSCBNNews1 min.

US President Joe Biden reassured Asia-Pacific economies of American commitment at a summit in San Francisco. He emphasized the stability provided by his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Biden and Xi pledged to avoid a dangerous rift that could impact the world economy. They agreed to restore military-to-military links and crack down on the production of fentanyl in China. Biden affirmed Washington's commitment to the region despite Beijing's efforts to expand its influence.

