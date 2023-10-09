Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023: Enhancing Cooperation and Discussing Climate Solutions in the Region

Government leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations gather in Johor Bahru to enhance cooperation and discuss climate solutions in Asia and the Pacific. The region is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 aims to promote regional collaboration and global solidarity in addressing these challenges.

