Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023: Enhancing Cooperation and Discussing Climate Solutions in the Region

Government leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations gather in Johor Bahru to enhance cooperation and discuss climate solutions in Asia and the Pacific. The region is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 aims to promote regional collaboration and global solidarity in addressing these challenges.
Philippines Headlines
PHİLSTARNEWS: PAGEONE President is named in 25 top MarCom Innovators list in Asia-Pacific PAGEONE Group President and Chief Operating Officer Vonj Tingson, has been named in the prestigious roster of top marketing and communication professionals in Asia Pacific called Innovator 25 for Asia-Pacific by Provoke Media. This recognition celebrates visionary individuals who are reshaping the landscape of the PR and marketing industries.
