Ready, set, collect: The 2024 Starbucks Traditions season has arrived

Jamie Silva, Starbucks Philippines’ senior manager for Marketing, Digital Customer Experience and Loyalty, emphasizes the significance of connection at Starbucks. “Connection has always been at the heart of Starbucks. The visual representation of connections through dots in this year’s campaign is not just creative; it's a testament to the relationships we build within our communities,” says Jamie.
Starting Nov. 2, 2023, customers can earn stickers for every purchase of a tall, grande, or venti handcrafted beverage. The process is made easier with the Starbucks app's e-Promo Card, and you can redeem iconic rewards once you've collected 19 stickers.
This year, Starbucks Philippines is extending a warm welcome to its Gen Z audience, recognizing their appreciation for both tradition and trends."They appreciate traditional aspects and often embrace retro styles, making them feel connected to these traditions,” Jamie explains. “We feel that when you talk about the traditions of Starbucks, they can resonate with it because they feel like they're part of a tradition.
“Another observation is that Gen Z values both their online and offline experiences. Basically, everything they share online is often a reflection of their offline experiences. Starbucks aligns with this by offering a digital presence while also cherishing offline experiences. With Starbucks Traditions, we aim to connect with them in this manner,” Jamie tells.
The 2024 Starbucks Traditions Collection is a delightful addition to this annual tradition that has spanned over two decades. This year’s Planner with Organizer is a stunning tribute to the Siren, with its Rose Gold and Abalone Gray color options and intricate dotted details. With card holders, sticker pad, and postcards, it's not just for organizing your schedule but also for journaling and making daily connections meaningful.
