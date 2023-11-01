Opponents of military rule in Myanmar applaud new sanctions on gas revenues

The UK also sanctioned five people and one entity that it said are involved either in providing financial services to the regime or the supply of restricted goods, including aircraft parts. Tom Andrews, a special rapporteur working with the UN human rights office, said in a statement that the fresh sanctions were important steps forward and that the ban on financial services that benefit MOGE would hit the junta’s largest source of revenue.

Justice for Myanmar, an underground group of researchers and activists from Myanmar, also said the US move against MOGE was a welcome step “to disrupt the junta’s single biggest source of foreign revenue.” The group operates covertly because the military government does not tolerate critics of its rule.

The sanctions are the latest the Western governments have imposed on Myanmar’s military regime, after the army seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.

“Today’s action, taken in coordination with Canada and the United Kingdom…denies the regime access to arms and supplies necessary to commit its violent acts,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: SB19 announces more ‘PAGTATAG!’ tour stops in AsiaThe 'GENTO' hitmakers will be bringing their shows to Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, and Japan

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Eerie-sistible blood drive in BangkokA worker dressed in a costume teases a donor during a Halloween blood donation drive at the National Blood Center, Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: US targets Myanmar’s state oil and gas enterprise with form of sanctionsThe United States 'seeks to degrade the regime’s ability to purchase weapons to carry out atrocities against the people'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: New sanctions vs. Myanmar applaudedSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: China security minister in Myanmar following border clashesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: United Airlines makes maiden US-PH non-stop flightUnited Airlines made its maiden non-stop flight from the US mainland to the Philippines.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕