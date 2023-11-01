Opponents of military rule in Myanmar applaud new sanctions on gas revenues

The UK also sanctioned five people and one entity that it said are involved either in providing financial services to the regime or the supply of restricted goods, including aircraft parts. Tom Andrews, a special rapporteur working with the UN human rights office, said in a statement that the fresh sanctions were important steps forward and that the ban on financial services that benefit MOGE would hit the junta’s largest source of revenue.
Justice for Myanmar, an underground group of researchers and activists from Myanmar, also said the US move against MOGE was a welcome step “to disrupt the junta’s single biggest source of foreign revenue.” The group operates covertly because the military government does not tolerate critics of its rule.
The sanctions are the latest the Western governments have imposed on Myanmar’s military regime, after the army seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.
“Today’s action, taken in coordination with Canada and the United Kingdom…denies the regime access to arms and supplies necessary to commit its violent acts,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
