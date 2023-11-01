Filipinas defeat Iran to close out 2024 Paris Olympics Asian qualifiers 2nd round

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team managed to end its campaign in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Tournament on a high note as it recorded a 1-0 victory over Iran on Wednesday, November 1, at the HBF Park in Australia.
Jessika Cowart released Alicia Barker down the right wing, then the latter pulled off a brilliant cut-back for Harrison, but Iran’s goalkeeper parried the attempt. After playing three matches in the second round of the Asian qualifiers, the Filipinas will most likely end up as Group A runners-up with 6 points and a -4 goal difference.
The final standings in Group A are yet to be determined as the match between 11th-ranked Australia and world No. 38 Chinese Taipei will kick off later in the evening at 7. Only the three group winners and the best group runners-up will proceed to the last phase of the Asian qualifiers.
Unlike in the first half of the Australia match, the Filipinas dominated the possession against Iran at 62%, but they weren’t able to score multiple goals in the first 45 minutes as the Iranians stood tall.
Forward Sarina Bolden was handed the captain’s armband, while Miclat, who missed the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, finally made her successful return to the national team and received her first minutes in the second round of the qualifying tournament.
