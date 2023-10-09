President Marcos Jr. Vows to Secure Release of Filipino Seafarers Held Hostage in Yemen

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has committed to utilizing all available means to ensure the safe return of 17 Filipino seafarers being held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Marcos expressed regret on Thursday evening for not attending a gathering of the Filipino community in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after canceling his scheduled trip for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).





