Opec to Discuss Crude Cuts as Oil Prices Fall

The Opec oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia will try to agree Thursday on cuts to the amount of crude they send to the world, with prices having tumbled lately despite their efforts to prop them up. That’s been a good thing for US drivers, who have been able to fill their gas tanks for less money in recent months and whose costs at the pump can be sensitive to moves by the Opec+ coalition.

But it’s bad news for Opec+ countries whose oil income props up their economies and who have faced setbacks in keeping prices up despite initial fears that the Israel-Hamas war could affect oil flow





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2034 World Cup would bring together FIFA’s president and Saudi Arabia’s Prince MohammedGENEVA — The near certainty that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 men's World Cup unites two of the most influential men in world sports: the leader of soccer's governing body and the kingdom's crown prince.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Amid hushed talk of war, Saudi fundraises for GazaRIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia said Thursday it was launching a fundraising campaign for war-torn Gaza, creating a rare opening for residents to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »