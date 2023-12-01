Opec to Discuss Crude Cuts as Oil Prices Fall

The Opec oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia will try to agree Thursday on cuts to the amount of crude they send to the world, with prices having tumbled lately despite their efforts to prop them up. That’s been a good thing for US drivers, who have been able to fill their gas tanks for less money in recent months and whose costs at the pump can be sensitive to moves by the Opec+ coalition.
But it’s bad news for Opec+ countries whose oil income props up their economies and who have faced setbacks in keeping prices up despite initial fears that the Israel-Hamas war could affect oil flow
