Philippine Delegation Receives Positive Response for Maharlika Investment Fund at WEF

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, leading the Philippine delegation to the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, expressed gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive response from both local and foreign investors towards the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

During the “Breakfast Interaction with the Philippine Delegation to the 2024 WEF” held at the Belvedere Hotel in Davos, Switzerland, Romualdez underscored the significance of the constructive feedback and interest received regarding the MIF. The delegation’s engagement with executives and representatives from prominent international business and interest groups provided a platform to showcase the potential of the sovereign wealth fund (SWF), said Romualdez on Wednesday (Switzerland time). “I am heartened and thankful for the interest we have received from both local and foreign investors who have recognized this as the most opportune time to invest in the MIF,” said Romualde





