PCSO Reports Massive Sales and Record-breaking Daily Sales

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported on Thursday that its sales reached a massive PHP1.23 billion from Nov. 1 to 14, or an average of PHP87.6 million per day. It also reached another milestone as the sales of lottery tickets amounted to PHP104.87 million on Nov. 14, the highest daily sales recorded since the PCSO migrated to the Philippine Lottery System (PLS) on Oct. 1.
PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles thanked the public for their continuing support and participation in PCSO-sanctioned games, particularly the lottery games. He emphasized that the huge sales would not have been possible without the people’s enduring trust and loyalty. "We are delighted that more people are patronizing our games. It only proves that the public fully trusts the PCSO even as we continue to innovate and make our games more transparent and credible," Robles sai
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: GCash: Building Unicorns - An ASEAN Success StoryGCash president and CEO Martha Sazon joins a panel discussion at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2023, sharing how GCash emerged as the country’s only double unicorn and made a positive impact on Filipinos’ daily lives.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »