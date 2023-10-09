Paula Shugart Steps Down as Miss Universe Organization President

Longtime Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart announced she would be stepping down from her role after holding it since 1997. She made the announcement during the Miss Universe 2023 national costume show in El Salvador. Shugart praised El Salvador for hosting the pageant and expressed her confidence in the country's ability to deliver a successful event.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel gets emotional after moving out of Miss Universe apartmentA few days before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation, reigning queen R'Bonney Gabriel updated her fans on moving out from the Miss Universe apartment in New York.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos to host Miss Universe 2023 coronation nightCatriona Gray and Zuri Hall are also returning as backstage commentators

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Catriona Gray back as backstage correspondent for Miss Universe 2023 Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is returning as a Miss Universe backstage correspondent for the pageant's 72nd edition.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Catriona Gray returns as backstage host for Miss Universe 2023Leading the all-female team will again be Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and American TV host Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, along with TV host and award-winning journalist Maria Menounos.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: IN PICTURES: Miss Universe candidates savor the sun in El Salvador Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, along with other contestants of the 72nd Miss Universe Competition, were seen exploring the beautiful Playa Maculis in El Salvador , which is hosting the event.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Here’s where you can watch the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night for freeA same-day replay of the pageant finals will also be available!

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »