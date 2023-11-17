Asian Economies Must Increase Renewable Energy Share to Limit Global Warming

To meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), nine major Asian economies must increase the share of electricity they get from renewable energy from the current 6% to at least 50% by 2030, according to a report by a German thinktank released Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Nearly a third of that renewable energy should come from wind and solar power, said the report by researchers of Berlin-based Agora Energiewende.

A fifth would be hydropower and other clean sources and the remainder, fossil fuels

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference Highlight Importance of VaccinesA dynamic back-to-back event, the Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference, gathers healthcare professionals, policymakers, and medical organizations to emphasize the vital importance of vaccines and their role in preventing infectious diseases.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ASEAN Defense Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza and Solution to Myanmar CrisisDefense ministers in ASEAN called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a durable solution to the crisis in Myanmar during the opening of a regional meeting in Jakarta. Defense ministers from the Asian bloc are attending the 2-day meeting alongside key players in the Indo-Pacific as major powers jostle for regional influence, and as conflicts deepen from Myanmar to the Middle East.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: The Philippines' Shift from Renewable Energy to CoalA combination of policies that privilege coal, rapid economic growth, and business elites seeking profits above all else explain coal’s victory. In 2020, renewable energy ’s share was reduced to 29.2% while coal increased to 43.8%. The Philippine government declared a moratorium on coal-fired power plants.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Workers express dissatisfaction with minimum wage increase in three regions'P30 lang ang idinagdag ng mga RWB sa sahod ng manggagawa sa mga rehiyon ng Cordillera, Bicol Eastern Visayas. 'Di man lang magkakasya sa pamasahe papunta at pauwi ng trabaho,' banggit ni kilusangmayouno secretary general Jerome Adonis, Huwebes.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Students Queue for University Entrance Exam as State Universities and Colleges Seek Budget IncreaseSenior high school students queue at examination sites in UP Diliman on June 3, 2023 to take the University of the Philippine College Admission Test (UPCAT) as it finally resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Teachers and students in state universities and colleges (SUCs) on Wednesday urged the Senate to redirect a portion of the confidential and intelligence funds it removed from civilian agencies to the budget of SUCs. The P6 billion slash in the funding of SUCs is a "big blow" to the government-run schools, which "are already stretched beyond their limits," according to Alliance of Concerned Teachers State Colleges and Universities (ACT SUCs) President Carl Marc Ramota.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »