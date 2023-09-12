OpenAI Employees Threaten to Quit as CEO Sam Altman Moves to Microsoft

Nearly all of OpenAI's more than 700 employees also threaten to quit, in a letter demanding the board's resignation. OpenAI named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft. The appointments followed Altman's abrupt ousting as CEO of the ChatGPT maker.

By Monday, close to all of OpenAI's more than 700 employees threatened to quit in a letter demanding the resignation of the board and reinstatement of Altman and former President Greg Brockman





OpenAI Staff Threaten to Quit and Join Microsoft After CEO's SackingHundreds of staff at OpenAI are considering quitting the company and joining Microsoft following the sacking of CEO Sam Altman. Altman has now been hired by Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. The staff have demanded the resignation of the board responsible for Altman's departure.

OpenAI Staff Threaten to Quit and Join MicrosoftHundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit the leading artificial intelligence company on Monday and join Microsoft. They would follow OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, who said he was starting an AI subsidiary at Microsoft following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

