Philippines Urged to Address Energy Security to Attract Investors

Aside from upgrading the country’s transmission grid, the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. must also address its energy security capabilities to ensure investors will park funds in the Philippines. Stratbase ADR Institute President Victor Andres C.
Manhit pointed out last Sunday that the government should work hand-in-hand with the private sector in pursuing a long-term energy exploration and transition objective, and open itself to domestic and foreign investments in infrastructure. “This includes building more power plants, modernizing the electricity distribution system, expanding transmission networks, and enhancing energy storage,” Manhit was quoted in a statement as saying. “Energy cost and stability are a significant determinant of the level of interest of businesses to set up shop in the country. Investments mean jobs, income, spending power, technology transfer, and, ultimately, economic activity and growth,” he added
