Philippines Urged to Address Energy Security to Attract Investors

Aside from upgrading the country’s transmission grid, the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. must also address its energy security capabilities to ensure investors will park funds in the Philippines. Stratbase ADR Institute President Victor Andres C.

Manhit pointed out last Sunday that the government should work hand-in-hand with the private sector in pursuing a long-term energy exploration and transition objective, and open itself to domestic and foreign investments in infrastructure. “This includes building more power plants, modernizing the electricity distribution system, expanding transmission networks, and enhancing energy storage,” Manhit was quoted in a statement as saying. “Energy cost and stability are a significant determinant of the level of interest of businesses to set up shop in the country. Investments mean jobs, income, spending power, technology transfer, and, ultimately, economic activity and growth,” he added





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 8. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Filmmaker Paul Soriano resigns as adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.Filmmaker Paul Soriano has stepped down as an adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United StatesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Returns to HawaiiPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned to Hawaii, where he was exiled three decades ago. He is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community and face protests from critics.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Sustainable energy brightens the Philippines’ futureDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »