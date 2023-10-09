North Korea Defies Warnings, Plans Satellite Launch

North Korea has issued formal notice of a satellite launch as early as Wednesday, defying warnings from South Korea and multiple UN resolutions banning Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology. This would be North Korea's third attempt this year after two earlier failures. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed government ministries and agencies to collect information, demand cancellation of the launch, and prepare for unpredictable situations.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea's Yoon warns against Russia-North Korea military cooperationSEOUL: South Korea's president said the international community 'will unite more tightly' to cope with deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as he plans to raise the issue with world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

US, South Korea, Japan to share North Korea missile warning dataSEOUL: The defense chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed on Sunday to activate a real-time data-sharing operation on North Korean missile launches next month, the allies said.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

US and South Korea Update Security Agreement to Counter North Korea's ThreatsThe United States and South Korea have updated their bilateral security agreement to better counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The move came after high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies discussed enhancing defense exercises with Japan and improving information-sharing on North Korean missile launches.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

North Korea wins on international return as rivals South hits nineNorth Korea returned to major international competition for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic with a 2-0 win over Taiwan in men's football at the Asian Games on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

South Korea, Japan, US hold aerial drill amid North's threatsSEOUL: The South Korean, American and Japanese militaries conducted their first-ever trilateral aerial exercise on Sunday in response to evolving North Korean nuclear threats, Seoul's air force said.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »