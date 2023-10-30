Marcos says results of barangays polls 'crucial' to national politics

“As a national politician, I always say that of all the elected officials, it is the barangay officials who can actually tell you, ‘I will deliver this many votes,’” he added., Marcos said that his political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, had been preparing for all political cycles, including barangay elections, which are expected to have a “big impact” on the outcomes of the 2025 midterm polls.

He assured the public that the government will do its part to enforce rules that prohibit vote-buying and selling of votes. Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioInterior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...

Transport group Manibela yesterday said it is preparing a “bigger” strike to oppose the Dec. 31 deadline on the... Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on... headtopics.com

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot is in Manila for an official visit, the first in more than three decades,... Tributes have poured in from fellow cast members, friends from across the world of television and movies, the Canadian prime...Overexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete an eight-game sweep in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win over Far Eastern U in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. headtopics.com

Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelagoPresident Marcos has ordered the military to be always ready to defend the country against “emerging threats,” saying there is no room for complacency even in the face of “encouraging developments” in the local security situation. Read more ⮕

Marcos rallies troops amid emerging threatsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Pakinabang ng pagdalo ni Marcos Jr. sa ASEAN-GCCInaasahang magbibigay oportunidad sa mahigit 15,000 na Pilipino na nasa construction industry ang pagdalo ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa pulong ng ASEAN-GCC sa Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurementPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the use of Filipino-made building materials in government infrastructure projects to boost local industries. Read more ⮕

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. Read more ⮕