France's Celine Boutier celebrates with the trophy after winning in the final round of the Maybank Championship golf tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur on October 29, 2023.MANILA, Philippines – Celine Boutier came out of the energy-sapping, near-record matching longest sudden death duel with a birdie on the par-3 No. 15 and deservedly claimed the hotly contested Maybank Championship over Thai Atthaya Thitikul on the ninth playoff hole in Malaysia Sunday.

It thus stood as the second longest playoff duel on the LPGA Tour, matching Jiyai Shin’s victory over Paula Creamer in the Kingsmill Championship at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia in 2012.

It was Boutier’s fourth victory, worth $450,000, in the season about to end after ruling the LPGA Drive On Championship last March, the Evian Championship, a major, at home and the Scottish Open, both last July.The start of the playoff was actually delayed due to bad weather after both players matched par on the par-5 No. 18 and before Boutier could hit her approach shot on the next sudden death hole, also on No. 18, in a decision that did not sit well with the fans. headtopics.com

They headed back to the par-3 15th (fifth playoff hole) and matched par then both parred again the 18th and back to 15th and then to 18th again.Earlier, Yuka Saso matched her first round output of 67 as she salvaged a joint 20th finish in the $3 million championship.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker wound up 11 strokes behind Boutier, Saso's partner in the Dow Great Lakes Bay team event last July.

