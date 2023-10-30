2 dead, 5 hurt in BSKE-related Maguindanao Norte ambush

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, confirmed the incident and identified one of the two fatalities as Juhaimein Ube, an ethnic Maguindanaon.

The duo had reportedly campaigned for an aspirant for chairman of Barangay Bugawas, an agricultural enclave traversed by the Cotabato-Isulan Highway. The five companions of Ube who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies, Mohalidin Solaiman, Jerik Alon, Nasrudin Salik and Harong Tating, were immediately rushed to a hospital by emergency responders for treatment.

In an initial report to Nobleza, Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police, said Ubeh and his companions were on their way to the Bugawas Elementary School in Barangay Bugawas when they were attacked by gunmen, four of them initially identified by witnesses by their aliases Mok, Keds, Michael and Teng.

