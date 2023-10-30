Marcos votes in BSKE in Ilocos Norte

The Chief Executive cast his vote at Precinct 0036A, Cluster Number 0036Aat the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte at past 7 a.m.'I cannot overstate the importance of the result of the barangay elections. It's very simple, I mean, the political dynamics is very simple. For example, if you are running for mayor, and the majority of the barangay officials are on your side, are helping you, that is a very big deal.

It will make it much easier to be elected at the local level,' he said in a brief media interview afterwards.'What happens here in the barangay as a result of the barangay elections today are going to have an effect on the results of the midterm elections and subsequently in the national elections. So it is that important,' he added.Voters nationwide are electing new officials for the 42,027 barangay (villages) across 82 provinces nationwide.

Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos NorteVideo taken by ABS-CBN News showed Marcos lining up and filling up the ballot in his precinct at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in his hometown Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m. Read more ⮕

Ilocos region police all set for BSKECAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos) is all set for the barangay elections on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos JrPresident Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday stressed the importance of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), as these local officials would deliver votes to politicians at the national level. Read more ⮕

PCG: Thousands flock to ports for BSKE, Undas holidaysThe Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday recorded a surge in passengers in ports nationwide as Filipinos travel for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections and Undas holidays. Read more ⮕

Maguindanao school to be used for BSKE catches fireA school in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte caught fire Saturday morning, burning classrooms that were assigned as polling precincts in Monday's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕

PNP on 'full-alert' status for BSKE, UndasThe Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy on Saturday more than 180,000 security personnel as part of its full-alert status for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas. Read more ⮕