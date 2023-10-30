2 killed, 5 hurt as rival groups clash in Maguindanao del Norte

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – At least two people were killed and five others were hurt during a gun violence in a town in Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, October 30. The clash was between rival groups in Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, said Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin, the town’s police chief.

Datu Odin Sinsuat is the hometown of a well-entrenched political dynasty in Maguindanao del Norte. It has a history of rlection violence.Earlier, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) raised the red alert level in the region and its special territory in Cotabato province in time for the grassroot elections. headtopics.com

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo announced the move as part of the regional government’s preparatory measures to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process. Effective 5 pm on Sunday, October 29, the alert status at the BARMM’s operation center has been raised from blue to red.

Sinarimbo said the center would operate 24 hours a day, maintaining a full complement of personnel who would monitor and respond to any emergent situations. He said rescue teams are on standby to swiftly address any urgent matters that may arise throughout the electoral process. headtopics.com

Sinarimbo also said the election monitoring center has been activated to oversee the conduct of the elections, and municipal local government operations officers have been deployed across the BARMM. –

