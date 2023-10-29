Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

I greet the officials, employees, partners and beneficiaries of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office as you celebrate your 89th founding anniversary.

The PCSO lotto and your other games have become a staple in many households and in our popular culture bringing excitement and hope to all who participate. But more than that, the PCSO has also been a dependable institution that people can run to in times of need.

Indeed, your humanitarian and charitable endeavors are greatly appreciated so I recognize you and your predecessors for doing your job well and turning the PCSO into the trusted institution that it is today.Congratulations on your 89th year. headtopics.com

