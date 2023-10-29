Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurement

The plan was announced following a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Infrastructure Cluster, where Marcos welcomed the recommendation to give preference to domestically produced construction materials.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the new policy, the president directed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to collaborate closely with the PSAC in compiling a comprehensive list of specific construction materials suitable for government infrastructure projects.

He emphasized the need to specify which materials the government will purchase and to balance supply and demand. (We have to match the capacity and the demand. But again, that if you can say that from now on, 100% of our – comes from the Philippines, we must establish new manufacturing facilities. However, it's crucial to clarify whether this will be through an AO or another suitable mechanism.) headtopics.com

They also assured the president that local industries are fully capable of producing cement, steel, and other construction materials that meet the stringent Philippine national standards, ensuring resilience in the face of the country's unique climate and natural disasters.

DTI Secretary Fred Pascual said that the government has been endorsing a "buy local, go local" policy to promote local products.

