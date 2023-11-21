Kris Aquino breaks up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste

Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has broken up once again with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste. In her latest health update on Instagram, Kris said that she initiated the break up last November 3. “A long distance relationship is difficult when undergoing very physically demanding treatments like my methotrexate and my Dupixent. But I got my latest blood panel, apart from my very low hemoglobin, all my autoimmune markers are slowly improving," Kris started her post.

"The truth is that I chose to lessen the stressors in my life and put my wellbeing first… on November 3, 2023, I initiated our breakup. It was a well thought out decision based on choosing to do what’s best for me now. I’m dealing with so much and my love life isn’t a priority,” she added. "To protect my family’s privacy, please allow me to not give details about something that’s weighing heavily in our hearts (if you can pray for my sisters too, in the way you’re praying for me, sobra sobra ang pasasalamat ko)…" she sai





