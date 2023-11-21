Filipina delegate Nicole Borromeo among top three in Miss International online poll

Binibining Pilipinas Nicole Borromeo got Filipinos voting as she emerges as one of the top three delegates from Asia-Pacific in the initial count of the online poll conducted by the 2023 Miss International pageant taking place in Japan. The Cebuana host, model, and interior design student joined Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna as the top delegates from the region based on the most recent tabulation.

The Miss International pageant announced the partial results on social media. “This competitive really knows how to support their respective,” the international pageant said in a social media post announcing Nguyen at the top, followed by Ananna, and with Borromeo on the third spot





cebudailynews » / 🏆 8. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PH bet Nicole Borromeo in Miss International Top 15Nicole Borromeo continues her journey to the Miss International crown.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

PH bet Nicole Borromeo joins Miss International Top 7Nicole Borromeo is just one step away from the Miss International crown.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

PH bet Nicole Borromeo wins 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 pageant in JapanCebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo won third runner-up at the 61st Miss International beauty pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PH’s Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upAndrea Rubio of Venezuela is Miss International 2023

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-upNicole Borromeo nearly won the Miss International crown as she finished as a third runner-up in this year's pageant.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »