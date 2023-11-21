Filipina delegate Nicole Borromeo among top three in Miss International online poll

Binibining Pilipinas Nicole Borromeo got Filipinos voting as she emerges as one of the top three delegates from Asia-Pacific in the initial count of the online poll conducted by the 2023 Miss International pageant taking place in Japan. The Cebuana host, model, and interior design student joined Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Nhi and Bangladesh’s Farzana Yasmin Ananna as the top delegates from the region based on the most recent tabulation.
The Miss International pageant announced the partial results on social media. “This competitive really knows how to support their respective,” the international pageant said in a social media post announcing Nguyen at the top, followed by Ananna, and with Borromeo on the third spot
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »