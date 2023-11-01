HEAD TOPICS

Halloween characters nagpasiklaban sa Ilocos Norte

ABSCBNNews1 min.

Binalot ng lagim ang lungsod ng Laoag sa Ilocos Norte matapos pumarada ang mga Halloween characters nitong Martes.

May mga pugita, makukulay at naglalakihang jelly fish, manananggal, at mga pirata tulad ni Jack Sparrow.Ang Parada Iloca-Ilocana ay bahagi ng taunang Semana ti Ar-aria Festival ng Ilocos Norte.

Philippines Headlines

