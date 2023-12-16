Golden State Warriors to Provide Counseling for Draymond Green's Outbursts

Draymond Green will get counseling from professionals outside the team to identify the reasons behind his escalating series of physical outbursts.
Adamson Soaring Falcons narrowly defeat UE Red Warriors to keep semifinal hopes aliveWith their backs against the wall, Monty Montebon and the Adamson Soaring Falcons powered through and squeaked past the UE Red Warriors, 63-61, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
NLEX Road Warriors rely on Trollano's hot start to defeat NorthPort Batang PierWith a depleted backcourt, the NLEX Road Warriors had to dig deep and try to grab quality minutes from other players as they tried to stop the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday. NLEX missed the services of star guard Kevin Alas, who suffered a torn ACL earlier in the week, and Mike Nieto, who had COVID-19. Trollano scored the first nine points of NLEX, and he finished with 18 points in the first quarter. He ended the game with a total of 29 points, second only to import Thomas Robinson, who had 30 points and 18 rebounds. Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim said Trollano’s first quarter eruption was a big help for the depleted NLEX.
