Golden State Warriors to Provide Counseling for Draymond Green's Outbursts

Draymond Green will get counseling from professionals outside the team to identify the reasons behind his escalating series of physical outbursts.





Oklahoma City Thunder beat Golden State Warriors in overtimeOklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point deficit to beat Golden State 130-123 in overtime, handing the Warriors a sixth straight NBA defeat.

Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBAGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. This is Green's second suspension this season.

USC Warriors secure hard-fought win against USJ-R JaguarsThe University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, the defending champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men's football tournament, secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Adamson Soaring Falcons narrowly defeat UE Red Warriors to keep semifinal hopes aliveWith their backs against the wall, Monty Montebon and the Adamson Soaring Falcons powered through and squeaked past the UE Red Warriors, 63-61, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

NLEX Road Warriors rely on Trollano's hot start to defeat NorthPort Batang PierWith a depleted backcourt, the NLEX Road Warriors had to dig deep and try to grab quality minutes from other players as they tried to stop the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday. NLEX missed the services of star guard Kevin Alas, who suffered a torn ACL earlier in the week, and Mike Nieto, who had COVID-19. Trollano scored the first nine points of NLEX, and he finished with 18 points in the first quarter. He ended the game with a total of 29 points, second only to import Thomas Robinson, who had 30 points and 18 rebounds. Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim said Trollano’s first quarter eruption was a big help for the depleted NLEX.

