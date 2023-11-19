Oklahoma City Thunder beat Golden State Warriors in overtime

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point deficit to beat Golden State 130-123 in overtime, handing the Warriors a sixth straight NBA defeat. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime and rookie Holmgren's 36 points included a turnaround three-pointer with seven-tenths of a second left in regulation to force the extra session.

Andrew Wiggins had put Golden State up 117-114 with a three-pointer with 3.1 seconds left, but Holmgren responded and the Thunder out-scored the Warriors 13-6 in overtime. Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points and Stephen Curry added 25 in his return from a strained right knee





