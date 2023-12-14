Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. This is Green's second suspension this season. He will have to meet certain league and team conditions before he can return to play. The suspension takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. The Warriors will address the suspension at shootaround before their game against the Clippers.





