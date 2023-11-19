Adamson Soaring Falcons narrowly defeat UE Red Warriors to keep semifinal hopes alive

With their backs against the wall, Monty Montebon and the Adamson Soaring Falcons powered through and squeaked past the UE Red Warriors, 63-61, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to keep their semifinal hopes alive. With Adamson leading by two, 60-58, with 17.2 seconds remaining following a split from the line by Vince Magbuhos, UE’s Jack Cruz-Dumont hit a booming 3-pointer that gave the Red Warriors a 61-60 edge. With just 6.

5 seconds to make a play, Adamson took some time to inbound the basketball, but it eventually found Monty Montebon’s hands.The ball met the bottom of the net as Adamson took a 63-61 lead with 2.3 seconds remaining.Adamson’s escape act came despite blowing an early 35-25 lead. After trailing the majority of the way, UE took a one-point lead with 2:16 remaining in the game, 58-57, following a layup by Precious Momowei. The Falcons then stole the ball on the other end, and Hanapi made up for his miss with a layup with 54.9 seconds remaining, 59-58.Montebon and Ced Manzano led the Falcons with 16 points apiec





