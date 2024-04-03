Former Senator Manuel Villar Among Forbes' Top 200 Billionaires for 2024

Self-made taipan and former senator Manuel Villar emerged as the only Filipino to make it to Forbes Magazine’s world’s top 200 billionaires for 2024. Forbes reported that Villar, a former Senate President now managing his property and retail businesses full time, is the 190th richest man in the world. He is hundreds of billions behind this year’s No. 1, Bernard Arnault and his family, with a net worth of $233 billion.

Arnault is head of LVMH, the luxury fashion and cosmetics conglomerate in France bannered by Louis Vuitton, and his family is usually in the top three of Forbes’ wealthiest people in the world lists. The wealthiest woman on the billionaires list comes in at No. 15: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal. As the richest woman in the world, she is worth $99.5 billion.Villar grew his fortune to $11 billion from $8.6 billion in 2023 as he chairs several listed firms, including his biggest assets Vista Land & Lifescapes, In

