Former Senator Manuel Villar Named as One of Forbes World's Top 200 Billionaires

Self-made taipan and former senator Manuel Villar emerged as the only Filipino to make it to Forbes World’s top 200 billionaires for 2024. Villar, a former Philippine senator and now full-time businessman, chairs several listed firms including Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. and Golden MV Holdings. His net worth grew to $11 billion from $8.6 billion in 2023.

Villar is diversifying his business with new investments in free-to-air TV and plans to build a casino and a theme park in southern Metro Manila

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former senator Villar remains richest in PHLFormer senator Manny Villar remains the richest in the Philippines with a net worth of $11 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Manny Villar remains richest FilipinoMANILA, Philippines: The rich are getting richer in the Philippines, with property mogul Manuel 'Manny' Villar continuing to sit on top of the country's billionaire list, Forbes said on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Buboy Villar sings ‘Oks Lang’ and ‘Paano Na Kaya’ for ex-partner Angillyn GorensDid you know that, aside from his acting and hosting, Buboy Villar is also great at singing?

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Villar on Chocolate Hills resort: Hindi natural na may resort sa protected areaResponding to the viral resort built in the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, Senator Cynthia Villar on Sunday said structures built within a protected area should enhance and not destroy.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Villar cites importance of poultry industry; seeks help for farmersSAYING that poultry and egg production are vital in food security, sustainability, and poverty reduction, Sen. Cynthia Villar underlined the need to always seek ways to help our farmers.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Villar stresses need to help help farmersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »